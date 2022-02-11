Del Rio man charged with murder of father as children sat nearby

James Raspberry is alleged to have shot and killed Joseph Carter in September.

A Del Rio man faces a 12-count indictment following the September killing of a neighbor with whom he'd been feuding.

A Cocke County grand jury has charged James D. Raspberry with first-degree and felony murder in the Sept. 13 death of Joseph Carter, 35, who lived with his family on Crane Way in the Del Rio area of Cocke County.

He's also charged with aggravated assault and multiple counts of falsely imprisoning Carter's children, who were present when the killing occurred, records state.

Raspberry is to be arraigned Feb. 22 in Newport, according to the Cocke County Circuit Court Clerk's Office.

Carter, a veteran, was shot and killed in a van near his home while his three children were inside. Two of the girls ages 9 and 10 fled the vehicle; the third, an infant, was strapped in her car seat, according to a report.

The children were not physically injured.

Authorities have not released the nature of the feud.

Raspberry is alleged to have used a rifle. Wife Mary Carter called for help after the shooting.

Cocke County deputies found Carter dead when they arrived. They removed the toddler from the seat.

Mary Carter told deputies "there had been a history of feuds between her husband and James Raspberry...," according to records.

Officers found Raspberry after the shooting nearby "standing behind a tree in the woodline," the document states.