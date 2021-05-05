District Attorney: Woman pleads guilty to stealing $750,000 from business over period of 7 years

Tiffany Silver received a 20-year sentence where she will serve 1 year and be placed on probation for 20 years, the District Attorney General said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The District Attorney General for Knoxville, Charme Allen, said that a woman pleaded guilty to stealing $750,000 from Deborah Curlee Communication Consultants on Wednesday.

She said that Tiffany Silver worked as an office manager at the company for over 16 years before the discovery of her thefts. The company provides speech and language therapy for preschool and school-aged children in rural East Tennessee, according to a release from officials.

Between Jan. 1 2011 and Jan. 24 2018, officials said that Silver stole $750,000 from the company by forging checks payable on the company's accounts. She would divert money to herself, Allen said, and made fake entries into the records about the transactions.

Officials said the thefts were found during a routine audit of the business.

Silver received a 20-year sentence where she will serve 1 year and then be placed on probation for 20 years. She received a 10-year sentence for theft of property over $60,000, and a separate consecutive sentence of 10-years for forgery over $60,000.