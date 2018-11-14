The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified a homicide victim who was killed more than 30 years ago and may be a victim of the redhead killer.

On April 14, 1985 a young female's body was found along Interstate 81 near exit 44 near Greeneville, Tennessee. Authorities were able to get her fingerprints, DNA and dental information. Her fingernails were painted pink.

Agents with the TBI joined the Greene County Sheriff's Office to investigate and ruled her death a homicide. Autopsy results revealed she died approximately three weeks before her body was discovered. At the time, authorities were unable to determine her identity so she was listed as a Jane Doe.

A sample of her remains was submitted to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification (UNTCHI) in 2006. A DNA profile for her was developed and entered into the Combined DNA Index System.

This week, UNTCHI confirmed there was a match to the DNA profile. The victim was identified as Elizabeth Lamotte, 17, who was missing from New Hampshire, according to the TBI.

She was last seen in November 1984 but it wasn't until last year that Manchester Police in New Hampshire located family members and got DNA samples from them. The samples were submitted to CODIS which identified her.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing.

TBI Special Agents are asking for the public’s help regarding Elizabeth Lamotte’s murder, specifically knowledge about individuals she may have been with in the days before she died, is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).

