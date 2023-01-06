2 Years Later: The status of East Tennesseans charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

Two years after the Jan. 6 insurrection, Edward Kelley's case is the only one still open in East Tennessee.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday marked two years since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Hundreds of cases have arisen in the past two years after a mob of supporters for former President Donald Trump stormed the building as Congress prepared to certify President Joe Biden's electoral victory. According to the FBI, at least six people from East Tennessee have been named and charged so far.

Prosecutors said Kelley was one of the first people who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Footage entered in the court record shows Kelley tried to break the window near the Senate Wing door, then helped kick open the door so others could get in. Prosecutors charged Kelley with assault, resisting or impeding officers, civil disorder and destruction of government property. Kelley pleaded not guilty to those charges.

After Kelley's arrest in May 2022, prosecutors said he planned to kill the federal agents involved in his investigation. Kelley and Austin Carter, from Knoxville, were charged by federal agents for conspiring to kill agents.

Meteer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building.

A judge ruled Meteer lacked remorse over the Jan. 6 insurrection, based on his interview with WBIR in August 2021. He sentenced Meteer to 60 days in prison, 36 months probation and 60 hours of community service. Bureau of Prison records show Meteer was released on July 29, 2022.

After Meteer's sentencing for the crimes on Jan. 6, a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Tennessee indicted Meteer for possessing firearms illegally. When federal agents arrested Meteer for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, prosecutors said they seized more than 10 firearms in Meteer's home.

However, because Meteer was a convicted felon, he should not have any of those firearms. Meteer is set to appear again in court in June for those charges.

Ivey pleaded guilty in June 2021 to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Ivey was sentenced to 60 days of home detention and 36 months of probation.

Brooks pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in the Capitol. Brooks was sentenced to 12 months probation and 60 hours of community service.

Head was charged with physical violence, assaulting officers and civil disobedience. Head pleaded guilty in May 2022 to using a riot shield to push against officers, stealing an officer's radio and pulling an officer into the crowd.

Head was sentenced to 90 months in prison and 3 years supervised release. Bureau of Prisons records shows Head is serving time at Big Sandy Prison in Inez, Kentucky until September 2027.