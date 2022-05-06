Kingsport man pleads guilty to assaulting officer during Jan. 6 insurrection

The Department of Justice said Albuquerque Head, 42, from Kingsport, pleaded guilty on Friday.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Authorities said a Kingsport man pleaded guilty on Friday to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

They said Albuquerque Head, 42, was among the insurrectionists in the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol. They said a group of officers from the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department formed a line at the door there to prevent people from entering through an archway.

The Department of Justice said that at around 3:14 p.m. Head joined insurrectionists pushing against the police line. He pushed to the front of the crowd and took riot shields from other members of the crowd and pushed against officers at the front of the police line. At one point, they said he hit the hand of an MPD officer with his hand.

They said Head also wrapped his arm around the officer's neck and pulled him into the crowd, yelling, "I got one." They said the officer was pulled into the crowd for around 25 seconds.

They said that after the officer broke free from Head, he was assaulted, tased and robbed of his badge and radio. He was also threatened, kicked, punched, pushed, grabbed and hit with objects, according to a release from authorities.

Head was arrested on April 14, 2021, and will be sentenced on Sept. 23, 2022. Authorities said he faces a maximum of 8 years in prison, as well as other financial penalties.