ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — TBI agents are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Elizabethton that occurred in the early morning hours Saturday.

Officials say it happened on the 600 block of Hattie Avenue. Two officers with the Elizabethton Police Department were dispatched to the house in response to an unauthorized individual being at the home.

When the individual ignored orders to leave, the officers entered the home.

As officers approached the man, the situation escalated and an altercation ensued during which the individual assaulted the officers with an object resulting in the officers firing their weapons.

Officers attempted to use non-lethal force to stop the man but Shaw said the officers had to shoot the suspect to stop the assault.

The individual was struck and fatally wounded. One of the officers suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations identified the deceased individual as 31-year-old A.B. Carr of Elizabethton.

One officer was transported by EMS to a local hospital and treated for injuries; that officer has been released from the hospital at this time.

Hattie Avenue is back open.

A.B. Carr was previously arrested in Carter County back in July after officers say he vandalized newspaper boxes and flags around town.