Former Cumberland Co. official convicted on several counts, now facing maximum sentence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Cumberland County Solid Waste Director Michael Harvel was convicted Thursday of nine counts of civil rights violations, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office from the Middle District of Tennessee.

The 61-year-old was convicted after an eight-day trial that included testimonies from 13 women who testified about Harvel's abuse, according to the press release.

Harvel was found guilty of four counts that charged him with kidnapping and sexually assaulting women whom he supervised. He was also convicted on three counts that charged him with committing aggravated sexual abuse, according to the press release.

He was initially indicted in July 2021 for civil rights violations and a superseding indictment returned in Nov. 2021 charged him with additional civil rights violations which occurred between 2014 and 2018.

Evidence introduced at the trial established that Harvel's official duties included supervising workers at the recycling center and at other satellite locations and county landfills. This is where he supervised dozens of women who served their court-ordered community service time or worked as paid employees, according to the press release.

What each victim had in common was that Harvel was their boss while they were working for a low wage or to work off court fees.