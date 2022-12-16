KPD searching for man wanted for attempted murder after two shootings

The Knoxville Police Department said Jomo Berry, 44, is facing charges after shooting at the same woman on two separate incidents.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a 44-year-old man Friday who is wanted on charges of attempted murder and reckless endangerment. They said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

They said Jomo Berry, from Cordova, first fired shots at a man and a woman in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Adair Drive Thursday morning. They said nobody was injured by the shots, but two vehicles and the apartment building were hit by gunfire. They said he left the scene before officers arrived.

At around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, they said Berry fired multiple shots at the same woman while she was driving down I-40 West. KPD said she was not hit by the gunfire took the exit to Rutledge Pike and pulled into the parking lot of a Casey's gas station, seeking safety.

They said Berry then went into her vehicle and took her purse, where a firearm was concealed. He then drove away from the scene in a smaller Chevy pickup truck, KPD said.

Anyone with information about his location should reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. They can also reach out online.