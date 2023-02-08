Man charged in Memphis mass shooting spree retains new attorneys

Attorney Michael Scholl said there was a conflict of interest with the previous defense team for Ezekiel Kelly.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of going on a mass shooting spree across the city in September 2022, has two new attorneys.

The new attorneys represented Kelly during the latest court hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Attorney Michael Scholl said there was a conflict of interest with the previous defense team.

Ezekiel Kelly pleaded not guilty during a hearing March 2, 2023. He faces nearly 30 charges in the shooting spree Sept. 7, 2022, including charges of first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and conspiring to commit terroristic acts. Three people were killed and three injured in the shooting spree.

Following the not guilty plea, Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy said the D.A.'s office would seek the death penalty for Kelly.

Kelly is due back in court with his new defense team Sept. 14. He remains in the Shelby County Jail without bond.