Police searching for suspect after hit-and-run crash involving motorcyclist on Thursday

On Thursday, a man was hit by a red Toyota at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Bertrand Street.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Last Thursday night, a motorcyclist was enjoying his hobby and driving near downtown Knoxville. Then, the night took a turn for the worst.

Jonathan Harter was hit by a red Toyota at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Bertrand Street. The Knoxville Police Department said the driver left after hitting him, leaving him in the road with multiple injuries.

"At the time, I was very scared, knowing that this isn't the first time this has happened to somebody and people have gotten away with it," said Magan Whicker, Harter's sister. "I refuse to let that happen."

He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with several injuries. Around a week later, he is still recovering from a broken shoulder, a broken nose, a broken ankle and a broken leg. Harter also said several cuts and had a minor concussion.

Police said they later found the car abandoned on Magnolia Avenue and towed it to an impound shop. So far, they said they are still looking for a suspect.

"I don't want people to think this is okay," said Whicker. "I don't want them to think it's okay to run away from their problems, run away from hurting somebody."

She said she is looking for justice, hoping that the person responsible for crashing into Harter is soon found.

"How anybody can just not care," she said. "It's just, it's unbelievable."

When Harter is released from UT Medical Center, doctors said he may spend up to 4 months in a wheelchair. That's a third of the year when he won't be able to enjoy one of his favorite hobbies — riding his motorcycle.