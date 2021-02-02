Federal jury convicts Nashville man for gang-related crimes including murder of a witness

Brandon Durrell Hardison, 35, from Nashville, was convicted Wednesday. Officials said he is the last of 12 defendants indicted by a grand jury.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal jury convicted a Nashville man for gang-related crimes on Wednesday. Authorities said he was the last man to be charged of 12 people, after an investigation into the Gangster Disciples. They said the group is highly organized, with a corporate-style national leadership group.

Brandon Durell Hardison, 35, of Nashville, was convicted of RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and murdering a witness to prevent communication to law enforcement. They said five other defendants were also charged for RICO conspiracies and drug trafficking. They were all members of the Gangster Disciples, according to authorities.

The five other people who were convicted are listed below:

Maurice Duncan Burks, 35, of Hopkinsville, Ky.

Marcus Termaine Darden, 43, of Guthrie, Ky.

Derrick Lamar Kilgore, 37, of Clarksville, Tenn.

DeCarlos Titington, 46, of Clarksville, Tenn.

Elance Justin Lucas, 32, of Clarksville, Tenn.

During a three-week trial, officials said that Hardison participated in shootings and murders for the gang. They also said on Jan. 6, 2012, he murdered an associate of the gang for not paying a drug-related debt. According to a release, he also shot and killed the person's girlfriend to prevent her from speaking with law enforcement.

He then reached out to other Gangster Disciples members to get rid of the weapon, according to a release from officials. After the incident, they said Hardison was promoted within the gang.

According to officials, the gang operates with a corporate board-style group that makes decisions for the gang at a national level. Authorities also said that state and regional leadership is made up of "governors," with additional subordinate members.

The gang started in Chicago before members joined in other states and the Gangster Disciples spread nationwide, according to authorities.

Hardison became a regional enforcer, authorities said, as well as a member of a group called the "Blackout Squad."

In September 2012, officials said he participated in a shooting of a home belonging to a member of the Bloods gangs in Clarksville. Then, in November 2012, officials said that he shot and killed a member of the Bloods gang inside a nightclub in Clarksville.