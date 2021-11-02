Spotlight on crime: Knox DA starts podcast about prosecutions

The six episodes will cover everything from homicides to domestic violence.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County District Attorney General's Office is starting a podcast to help the public understand how prosecutors do their jobs.

"Generally Speaking" will be available most places where you find podcasts including Spotify and Apple. The six segments also will be made available on the office's website.

The first episode will be released Nov. 8.

Prosecutors in Charme Allen's office handle everything from murders to child and elder abuse to drug trafficking to white collar crime. When someone is charged with a killing in Knox County, the case ends up in a courtroom at the City County Building downtown, with a prosecutor trying to prove guilt and a defense attorney challenging the state's evidence.

Allen herself is a veteran with about 30 years of experience representing the state of Tennessee in criminal cases. Her career includes trying people accused of child sex crimes.

When it's posted, Episode I will focus on homicides, handled by the Major Crimes Unit. Prosecutors will address the perceptions and realities of trying to put on a murder case.

Episode 2 will include a discussion with prosecutor Willie Lane about handling domestic violence cases. It's a tough subject and listeners are warned that some may find the content disturbing.