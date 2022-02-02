Grand jury indicts 39 people in multi-state drug-trafficking case

The defendants are part of a trafficking organization that conspired to bring hundreds of pounds of drugs into Knox and surrounding counties, prosecutors said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thirty-nine people face indictment in Knox County in connection with a months-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization accused of conspiring to bring hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs into Knox and surrounding counties, records show.

The investigation utilized wiretaps as well as GPS, video and physical surveillance, prosecutors wrote in a bond motion filed last month in Knox County Criminal Court.

"By combining the intelligence gained through the wiretap and the electronic and physical surveillance of conspirators in the case, agents were able to observe drug trafficking as it took place in real time at various locations throughout Knox County and surrounding counties," Knox County prosecutors wrote.

Charges in unsealed grand jury indictments range from conspiracy to posses drugs with the intent to sell them to possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The drug trafficking organization brought drugs from Indiana and Georgia, and some members sourced drug trafficking in Virginia, prosecutors alleged in court documents.

The wiretaps recorded some suspects arranging the sales of cocaine, meth and heroin, transcripts showed. In one call, two suspects discussed whether or not to give out samples of the drugs to potential customers. In another call, a suspect's children can be heard in the background, prosecutors said.

The TBI, Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the 5th Judicial District Drug Task for all participated in the investigation, court documents said.

Charges unsealed against suspects in the case include: