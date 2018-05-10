Gov. Bill Haslam will not stop Edmund Zagorski's execution, scheduled for next week, his office announced Friday.

Zagorski, who was convicted of killing two men in 1983, is scheduled to die Thursday.

Haslam had been mulling a request for clemency.

RELATED: Witness to an execution

“After careful consideration, I am declining to intervene in the case of Edmund Zagorski, who was convicted and sentenced to death in 1984 by a Robertson County jury," Haslam said in a statement. "While Zagorski has exhibited good behavior during his incarceration, that does not undo the fact that he robbed and brutally murdered two men and attempted to kill a police officer while on the run."

Billy Ray Irick, convicted of the brutal rape and murder of a little Knoxville girl, was executed in August. His was the first execution in Tennessee since 2009.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved