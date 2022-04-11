Man in custody after hours of negotiations, threatening law officials with a shotgun

Over several hours of negotiations, Jamie L. McGuire stepped outside of his house numerous times and threatened officials, according to the Hawkins County She

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is in custody after threatening Hawkins County law enforcement officials with a shotgun multiple times.

Deputies arrived to a home on Pressman's Home Road in Rogersville on April 9 after receiving a complaint of an open 911 line, according to Hawkins County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, Deputy Isaac Hutchins observed 43-year-old Jamie L. McGuire sitting on a front porch and talking to himself. Hutchins also observed a shot gun next to McGuire, HCSO said.

When Hutchins exited his vehicle, he noticed McGuire was "saying things about God and [how] he was helping him rid the world of evil," according to HCSO.

Hutchins spoke with neighbors who told him that McGuire had been shooting a gun around their house and across the road, HCSO said.

Hutchins asked McGuire to come down and speak to him. However, McGuire grabbed the shotgun and threatened to shoot Hutchins as he went inside the house, according to HCSO.

Over several hours of negotiations, McGuire stepped outside of the house multiple times and threatened officials, HCSO said.

Eventually, tear gas was deployed inside the house. This caused McGuire to come out on the front porch. At this time, "less lethal force" was used but McGuire went back inside, according to HCSO.

Officials used more tear gas—forcing McGuire back on the porch. He was taken into custody, HCSO said.