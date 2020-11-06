'He didn't deserve this' | Family of shooting victim asks for justice, an end to violence

Darryl "DFlo" Florence died from a gunshot wound on Sunday. Days later, his family is asking the community to speak up.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Ruth Crump said she was the first person to find out Darryl Florence was killed.

"They knocked on my door at 6:30 in the morning," she said.

Just hours earlier Darryl Florence was shot at 4:30 a.m. and his car would then crashed into at least six others. He died from his injuries.

"There are no words to describe that," his mom said. "Whoever did this needs to turn themselves in they were wrong."

The case remains a homicide investigation, one of at least four KPD is investigating from this year. That is on top of nine from last year and seven the year before that. All open and all unsolved.

Angela Elder knows that pain all too well.

"My heart started pounding like I was having anxiety all over again," she said.

Her niece Markedra Houston was shot and killed in April, that case is still open too.

"No answers yet still and it just makes it worse," she said.

Both Elder and Darryl's families say the silence is painful.

"I want the community to speak. Somebody knows, somebody knows something," Crump said.

Just days after her son's death, Crump said this can't be the end.

"I want justice for my baby," she said.

And though his life was cut short his love for life, family and basketball are things she doesn't want anyone to forget.

"That's where the DFlo comes from," his mom said, referring to the origin of his nickname.

In the end, she and Elder want the violence to end.

"Something needs to be done, this is ridiculous," Elder said.

Two unsolved cases and two families hoping to get the answers they deserve.

"His life shouldn't have ended this way, not this, he didn't deserve this my child did not deserve this," Crump said.