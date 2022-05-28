TBI: Illinois man charged in fatal shooting at East Tennessee rest area

TBI said the victim's son is responsible for the shooting.

MARION COUNTY, Tenn — According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, an Illinois man was taken in custody Friday night after being connected to a fatal shooting at an East Tennessee rest stop off the interstate.

Following an investigation TBI, Marion County Deputies, and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers arrested Micah E. McElmurry.

Authorities said McElmurry is responsible for shooting his father, Michael Monroe Woods, Jr. They found Woods dead in the bathroom of the I-24 eastbound rest area near mile marker 160.