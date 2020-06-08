Jamestown couple indicted, charged in TBI child abuse case

TBI agents began investigating the possible abuse of an 8-month-old baby who was hospitalized on July 10.

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — A Jamestown couple has been indicted and arrested on child abuse charges, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

At the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began investigating the possible abuse of an 8-month-old baby who was hospitalized on July 10.

During the course of the investigation, agents said they found information that Keshia Larae Jenkins, 19, the child's mother, and her boyfriend, Jeremy Allen Stephens, 26, were responsible for the injuries that put in the infant girl in the hospital.

On Wednesday, the Fentress County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Stephens with two counts of aggravated child abuse and Jenkins with one count of aggravated child endangerment, according to TBI.