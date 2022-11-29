JCSO: Pittman Center man arrested on child sex crimes

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Darrin Sandusky, 32, is facing several sex crime charges.

PITTMAN CENTER, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that a Pittman Center man was arrested and charged with several sex crimes after an investigation that started over the holiday weekend.

They said the investigation started when deputies were called to a home over the holiday.

They said Darrin Sandusky, 32, is facing three counts of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of sexual contact with a minor by an authority figure and one count of solicitation of a minor.

They said Sandusky is being held in the Jefferson County Detention Center.

Additional information about the charges and the investigation was not available.