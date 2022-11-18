JCSO: Woman charged with neglect of elderly adult after 71-year-old woman dies in hospital

Elizabeth Ann Rollins was arrested after deputies were called to Jefferson Memorial Hospital for a report of possible elder abuse.

NEW MARKET, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a woman was arrested and charged with aggravated neglect of an elderly or vulnerable adult after a report of possible elder abuse.

They said that on Wednesday, deputies responded to Jefferson Memorial Hospital after receiving a report of possible elder abuse. When they arrived, they said they were told a 71-year-old woman was brought in by EMS and her condition was critical.

Investigators later responded to her home on Clevenger Road, in New Market. There, they arrested Elizabeth Ann Rollins. Deputies later returned to the home with a search warrant. They were then told by hospital staff that the elderly woman had died.

She was identified as Sylvia Rollins, the mother of Elizabeth. Her body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.