ETOWAH, Tenn. — A man who raped and killed an 18-year-old girl in Etowah in 2017 was sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Joseph Wielzen was given life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A McMinn County jury heard evidence and victim impact statements from family at Joseph Wielzen’s sentencing hearing.

Wednesday night, Wielzen was convicted of first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated rape.

Kelsey Burnette’s mom and dad told jurors this morning about losing their daughter two years ago and the weight of that loss they live with today.

“Kelsey was our backbone,” Virginia Burnette said. “She had a smile that lit up the room she was our protector in our giver she was there for everyone, and since we lost her no one wants to talk about the memories.”

“Her and her baby brother, she done everything for her brother,” said David Burnette. “And now he, I’ve got a watch him because it impacted him pretty rough.”

Virginia and David Burnette took the stand to speak to the jury that convicted Joseph Wielzen of their daughter's murder.

“It feels like an elephant sitting on your chest every day,” said Virginia.

Virginia Burnette told jurors she didn’t just lose a daughter she lost her best friend.

“I never got to tell her goodbye or see you later baby. I’ll never get to help her on her wedding day or see her become a mother,” said Virginia. “She was robbed of her adult life and all of her dreams.”

Jurors also heard from Perry Wielzen, Joseph Wielzen's father.

He believes his son can be rehabilitated and asked jurors to give him that chance.

“I know who he is, and he’s a respectable young man,” said Wielzen.

Two families touched by the death of a young woman whose death will forever change their lives.

This story was originally reported by WRCB

