KCSO: Driver in custody after Honda CR-V leads officers on short pursuit in East Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that they took a man into custody after a short pursuit in East Knox County.

They said that officers pursued a stolen Honda CR-V Friday evening. Eventually, they were able to get the vehicle stopped on Asheville Highway near John Sevier Highway. The driver was taken into custody and was identified as James Caven, 37.

They said Caven was transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. Officials said that warrants will be on file shortly.