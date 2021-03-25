KCSO employee terminated following internal affairs investigation, Sheriff says

Officials also said that Scott Moore ordered a Knox County Sheriff's Office employee to take Knox County inmates to perform on privately owned property.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office has terminated an employee following an internal affairs investigation conducted in October 2020.

KCSO said that Scott Moore has been terminated and was previously re-hired on November 3, 2014.

"As I stated on March 23, 2021 we are awaiting the State Comptrollers Report," Sheriff Tom Spangler said. The actions of Mr. Moore are unbecoming a Knox County Sheriff’s Office employee and extremely disappointing, his actions are NOT representative of the majority of the hardworking men and women at the Sheriff’s Office."

Records show that during an interview it was discovered that Moore committed several violations of KCSO General Order, Employee Handbook, and Policy and Procedures. He also violated two state laws.

Officials said that Moore violated TCA 62-9-111 Sales of donated scrap metal by governmental entities because he had subordinate employees haul scrap metal to a metal recycling center and return with cash.

Moore did not turn over the funds that were the proceeds from the sale of scrap metal and of wooden pallets to the Knox County Finance Office.

Records also state that Moore was not completely truthful during the interview. He denied having a business outside of being employed by Knox County. According to officials, during a previous interview, it was discovered that he is listed as the owner of Moore Properties.

Moore also denied that he had ever had an inmate at his residence for any reason while they were still in the custody of KCSO. In a previous interview, Moore admitted that Joshua Haynes, an inmate, has been to his residence while in Knox County custody to try to fix a truck that had been broken down, officials said.

Officials said that Moore allowed his Knox County tax exemption number to be used for personal purchases.

During an investigation, it was discovered that Moore developed relationships with several inmates that resulted in him giving out his contact information to the inmates and once the inmates were no longer incarcerated, he started financial relationships with them.

Moore told officers that part of the proceeds from the sale of scrap metal and wooden pallets went to buying pizza for the inmates when they would be kept out late and the other part to purchase of meat for cookouts that would occasionally happen for the employees and inmates of inmate industries/work release.

Moore is also a former Knox County Commissioner.