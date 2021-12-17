KCSO searching for suspect in Friday afternoon bank robbery in Farragut

Police said that a man robbed a First Citizens Bank on South Campbell Station Road on Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that they were looking for a man in an investigation into a Farragut bank robbery on Friday.

They said the man has a slim build and is between 5'10" and 6' tall. He was wearing dark-colored clothing and a cloth face mask before running away in an unknown direction.

They said the First Citizens Bank at South Campbell Station Road was robbed at around 1 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Knox County Sheriff's Office at 865-215-2243. People who call can remain anonymous, according to a release from authorities.