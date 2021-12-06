KPD seeks tips to find man who robbed West Knoxville bank

The robber struck First Horizon Bank about 3:10 p.m. Monday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are asking for the public's help to find the man who robbed a bank branch Monday afternoon in a busy West Knoxville neighborhood.

Police were summoned to the First Horizon Bank at 324 N. Cedar Bluff Road about 3:10 p.m.

According to the department, bank employees said a man came into the bank and demanded money. After securing cash he fled on food.

The Knoxville Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit and the FBI responded and are investigating.

According to KPD, the robber hasn't been identified.

If you have information, you're asked to contact the FBI’s Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751. You also can submit a tip via East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.