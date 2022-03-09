KSP: Harlan County man charged with child sexual exploitation

David Brodylee Crusenberry, 22, was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crime Against Children investigation, according to the Kentucky State Police

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Harlan County man for a charge relating to child sexual abuse material.

David Brodylee Crusenberry, 22, was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crime Against Children investigation. The investigation began after the discovery of Crusenberry uploading images of child sexual exploitation online, KSP said.

Crusenberry is currently charged with a class D felony — one count of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, according to KSP.

Equipment used to commit the crime was seized and taken to KSP's digital forensic lab for examination, KSP said.