Kingston man indicted for threatening violence against law enforcement officials

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Kingston man was indicted by a Roane County Grand Jury for allegedly threatening the lives of officers at Roane County Sheriff's Office who previously investigated him.
Last week, a Roane County Grand Jury returned indictments for Miles Harold Ledbetter, Jr., on three counts of Retaliation for Past Actions.
According to TBI agents, Ledbetter, Jr., made a series of phone calls to the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct where he made threats of violence toward officers from Roane County Sherriff's Office.
He has been arrested and has been booked into Roane County Jail on $100,000 bond.