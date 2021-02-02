Kingston man indicted for threatening violence against law enforcement officials

Miles Harold Ledbetter, Jr., is accused of making violent threats against the Roane County Sheriff's Office.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Kingston man was indicted by a Roane County Grand Jury for allegedly threatening the lives of officers at Roane County Sheriff's Office who previously investigated him.

Last week, a Roane County Grand Jury returned indictments for Miles Harold Ledbetter, Jr., on three counts of Retaliation for Past Actions.

According to TBI agents, Ledbetter, Jr., made a series of phone calls to the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct where he made threats of violence toward officers from Roane County Sherriff's Office.