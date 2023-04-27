KCSO: 28-year-old man indicted on 15 counts of rape, child sex crimes

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a man was indicted on April 20 on 15 counts of rape and child sex crimes.
They said Taquan Aruel Lane-Austin, 28, faces six counts of aggravated statutory rape, five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and a count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
KCSO said they were told about an aggravated statutory rape that involved a minor on Nov. 11, 2022. After that, they said they started investigating and identified Lane-Austin as the suspect.
They said he was arrested on April 24, and said that he tried to run away when detectives approached him, but he was apprehended.
KCSO also said they are trying to identify other victims. They said anyone with information about Lane-Austin should contact Detective Chris Allison in the major crimes division at 865-215-3727.