KCSO: 28-year-old man indicted on 15 counts of rape, child sex crimes

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they were originally notified about an aggravated statutory rape of a minor on Nov. 11, 2022.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a man was indicted on April 20 on 15 counts of rape and child sex crimes.

They said Taquan Aruel Lane-Austin, 28, faces six counts of aggravated statutory rape, five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and a count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

KCSO said they were told about an aggravated statutory rape that involved a minor on Nov. 11, 2022. After that, they said they started investigating and identified Lane-Austin as the suspect.

They said he was arrested on April 24, and said that he tried to run away when detectives approached him, but he was apprehended.