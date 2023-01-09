KPD searching for suspects they say burglarized vehicles parked for graveside service

They said the vehicles were parked at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Sutherland Avenue.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for four suspects who they said burglarized several vehicles while they were parked for a graveside service on Dec. 30, 2022.

They said the vehicles were parked at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Sutherland Avenue, in West Knoxville.

They also said the suspects were either driving a KIA Soul or a small SUV.