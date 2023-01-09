KPD searching for suspects they say burglarized vehicles parked for graveside service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for four suspects who they said burglarized several vehicles while they were parked for a graveside service on Dec. 30, 2022.
They said the vehicles were parked at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Sutherland Avenue, in West Knoxville.
They also said the suspects were either driving a KIA Soul or a small SUV.
They said anyone with information about the suspects' location should reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. People can submit tips online, or reach out to them at 865-215-7165.