Knoxville police makes nine DUI arrests during the Fourth of July holiday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they issued hundreds of traffic-related citations over the Fourth of July holiday, for a variety of different offenses.

They released their traffic report on Tuesday and said there were no fatal crashes reported over the holiday, from July 1 at 4 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. on July 4. However, there were a total of 67 crash investigations and 11 of those involved injuries.

They also made at least nine arrests related to driving under the influence.

Knoxville police also issued 166 warning citations issued over the Fourth of July holiday, with a total of 289 citations.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office also said they gave out 235 citations over the Fourth of July weekend for a variety of offenses.