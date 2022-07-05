KFD responded to 109 total calls involving fireworks on July 4, including some for grass and brush fires

In total, the Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to 109 total calls during the Fourth of July.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to a total of 109 calls related to fireworks in a 24-hour period over the Fourth of July.

They said they responded to 21 calls about grass fires and brush fires that were lit by fireworks, as well as three calls about car fires. There were seven calls about trash fires and dumpster fires, as well as two calls for emergency medical services.

Buying and shooting fireworks are not legal in Knox County or in Knoxville's city limits. However, people across the city shot them, rocking neighborhoods with loud booms and bright flashes.