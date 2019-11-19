KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the holiday season is ramping up, law enforcement officials are taking time to share tips to keep you safe as you shop.

This comes after Knoxville Police say officers arrested seven teenagers between the ages of 13 to 16 for attacking two people at West Town Mall on Saturday.

While alarming, law enforcement data shows incidents like these don't occur often. Numbers show in the last year this was the only robbery at the mall. The data also reports 16 assaults and 63 thefts.

In the midst of all the holiday hustle and bustle, KPD and the Knox County Sheriff's Department don't want you to lose sight of what's most important while out and about, which is your safety.

"We get tied up with what's going on and let those things get behind us," said Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler says safety starts by just looking around. "You just have to be mindful of your surroundings."

Parking in well lit areas and not having your hands full when heading to your car are other safety tips he says to keep in mind. Also keeping your key in hand when walking back to your car and changing the route will help deter suspects with a watchful eye.

"Walk a different direction go behind your car go in front of it. Just change your routine," said Spangler.

KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said Saturday's incident was out of the ordinary for the mall.

"We want to make our community aware that it did happen, but that's not to take away from the fact that the mall is incredibly safe and you should feel comfortable doing your holiday shopping there."

KCSO's Organized Retail Crime Task Force was back throughout the county last week and will be for the remainder of the season to keep a close eye on thieves and criminals.

"We're gonna make sure we're there during the holiday season," said Spangler.

We reached out to the mall for a comment on Saturday's incident, they declined to comment.

