KPD's investigators conducted 100 sex offender compliance reviews as part of 'Operation Innocence'

The sex offender compliance reviews consisted of both digital and physical compliance checks that were conducted over a two-week period.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that its investigators conducted 100 sex offender compliance reviews as part of its Halloween sex offender compliance operation.

The operation, classified as “Operation Innocence”, was led by Violent Crimes Unit investigator Evan Thornton, who oversees the Sex Offender Registry Detail, with special assistance from fellow VCU investigator Preston Whillock.

The sex offender compliance reviews consisted of both digital and physical compliance checks that were conducted over a two-week period.

As a result of the compliance operation, KPD said the investigators were able to secure a total of 11 felony sex offender warrants, a resisting arrest misdemeanor warrant, and a violation of probation warrant out of Blount County.