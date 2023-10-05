'Disregard for her human dignity and life': No KPD officers fired after investigation into Lisa Edwards' arrest and death

KPD released nearly 900 pages of findings in its investigation into how officers handled the arrest of Lisa Edwards on Feb. 4.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department released hundreds of pages of files of its investigation into the arrest and death of Lisa Edwards, saying no officers will be fired after it identified "numerous violations" of department policy.

Reports show the 60-year-old Edwards went in for help at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center on Feb. 4 and was discharged the next morning. After refusing to leave the hospital, authorities called the police. She was arrested by Knoxville Police and lost consciousness in the back of a police car. She later died of a stroke under hospital care on Feb. 5.

Body cam footage captured the moments Edwards fell unconscious in custody. The footage led to outrage over how police and Fort Sanders security handled the arrest. On April 4, Fort Sanders said "several" of the security officers involved were no longer working at the hospital or at any other Covenant Health Facility.

On Wednesday, KPD said it would discipline several of the officers involved, but stopped short of firing anyone. You can read the full investigative case at this link.

“During the encounter, Ms. Edwards made statements about her well-being and health-related statements that were either not addressed at all or inadequately addressed by the officers on the scene. While failing to address those health-related concerns, officers did engage Ms. Edwards in a way that showed disregard for her human dignity and life,” the executive summary of the case said.

KPD said Sgt. Brandon Wardlaw, who was the first officer to arrive, was demoted to his previous police officer rank. The report said a "preponderance of evidence" showed he violated at least six policies, including unbecoming conduct, neglect of duty, unsatisfactory performance, treatment of prisoners, courtesy, and prisoner transportation (seat belt).

Officer Timothy Distastio, who was driving Edwards to the Rodger D. Wilson Detention Facility on Feb. 4 when she was found unresponsive in the back of a cruiser, was suspended without pay for 10 days. The investigation said he violated seven policies, including unbecoming conduct, neglect of duty, unsatisfactory performance, treatment of prisoners, courtesy, prisoner transportation (seat belt), and unconscious persons.

KPD suspended Officer Adam Barnett without pay for four days for unbecoming conduct, unsatisfactory performance, treatment of prisoners, and courtesy.

Transportation officer Danny Dugan, who was seen in body camera video raising concerns about the situation to other officers as they tried to put her in his prison wagon, returned to his assignment after KPD said he was not found in violation of any departmental policies.

“When making my disciplinary decision, I considered two significant outside factors that bookended this situation,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said. “The first was that our response and subsequent actions followed a larger systemic failure. Ms. Edwards was at minimum failed by the hospital system and hospital security before we even arrived. We did not help that situation by the way our officers chose to treat Ms. Edwards. The second factor is the Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, which said in no uncertain terms that the actions of law enforcement did not contribute to Ms. Edwards’ death. That determination had to factor into my decision.”

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said no one should have been treated like "Edwards was in her final hours."

“First and foremost, I want to once again, extend my condolences to the family of Lisa Edwards. No one should be treated like Ms. Edwards was in her final hours. I remain appalled by the behavior of our officers in their interactions with Ms. Edwards. I expect all employees, especially our police officers, to treat people with dignity and respect, no matter the circumstances," she said. "We did not do that on February 5, 2023. I support Chief Noel’s decision to demote and suspend the officers involved. At the same time, more can and will be done to reduce mistakes and misconduct within KPD. All officers must now go through ABLE (Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement) training—this is just one vital step toward strengthening KPD as a community-focused, trusted, and effective police department. I am committed to working with Chief Noel to make sure we continue to take strides in the right direction. We must do better.”

According to the files, an employee of Shield and Buckler Inc. made the initial 911 call. The report said that the company has "since ceased service at FSRMC as a contract security guard." They tried to interview other employees at the company, but Shield and Buckler declined.

The report said that "Wardlaw's mind was made up to arrest Ms. Edwards within approximately seven minutes into the encounter." It also said Wardlaw did not conduct any independent investigation to address "inapposite statements" from Edwards and the security guards when KPD arrived. It also said Wardlaw interrupted Edwards when she spoke.

The report said that Edwards urinated while in the police vehicle, and officers laughed. It said Edwards predicted she would have a stroke and die. The officers did not make any attempt to get a medical opinion about Edwards' pleas, the documents say.

“As the person on the scene with the best ability to explain how she felt physically and described her current physical health, Ms. Edwards’ predication went unaddressed repeatedly," the report says.

The report says that interviews with the officers revealed that they believed the security guards' opinions about Edwards and viewed her as passive-aggressive, passively resisting arrest and faking medical issues.

It said Wardlaw said he wanted to get the incident "over and done with," and said the hospital isn't "going to tell you anything even if you go ask them dealing with a patient." He said that in hindsight, he could have used a "better choice of words in his encounter with Ms. Edwards."

The documents say Barnett noted he Wardlaw was his supervisor and did not want to override his supervisor's opinion. He said, "There were a few words he would like to have back, but that his words were not 'unprofessional.'"

Distasio said that he "constantly, periodically" checked on Edwards. He also said that he regretted making statements about her now.

Dugan said he was uncomfortable with the hospital's security guards, but said he did not have authority. He said that he experiences people faking medical issues once or twice a week, and said he believed the officers "weren't that nice to her."