KPD: Man arrested in connection to December 2021 shooting, found with gun and drugs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that a man was arrested Friday night in connection with a shooting on Joyce Avenue in December 2021.

They said Gregory Harris, 32, was found and arrested at a hotel on Crosswood Boulevard. He was wanted on aggravated assault charges, along with many other felony warrants, according to a release from authorities.

They said he was found with a loaded gun and more than 22 grams of cocaine. Police also said he had two grams of heroin and a digital scale. They said additional charges were placed on him for the gun and the drugs.

Police said officers with the Community Engagement Response Team found him while working with investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit.