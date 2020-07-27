KPD: Man in plague doctor costume causes damage at Knoxville pub

According to the report, Knoxville Police said Eric Babin was scaring children and other customers and refused to leave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after records show he dressed like a plague doctor, went to a bar and scared people.

It happened Saturday at Boyd's Jig and Reel on Central Street.

According to the report, Knoxville Police said Eric Babin was scaring children and other customers and refused to leave.

That's when employees called 9-1-1.

Police said as Babin was leaving, he shattered a glassdoor and hit a man with an umbrella.