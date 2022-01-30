KPD: One dead in North Knoxville shooting

Knoxville Police responded to the 900 block of Atlantic Ave. after receiving a call that someone had been shot.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One man is dead following a Sunday afternoon shooting in North Knoxville, Knoxville Police said.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Atlantic Avenue after receiving a call that someone had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found an adult man dead of a gunshot wound, KPD said.

The department said no suspects are in custody and the investigation by its violent crime unit is in the preliminary stages.

10News crews on scene spotted investigators interviewing potential witnesses and forensic photographers taking photos in the side yard of a house on Atlantic Ave.