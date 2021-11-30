KPD: Three wounded in Monday night shooting

Based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed that the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Joy Road.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded three people on Monday night.

The victims placed a 911 call around 6:35 p.m. while in a vehicle saying that they had been shot and were still driving, according to KPD.

The victims were told to pull over and stop in the 5400 block of East Sunset Road. When police arrived they found that one adult male and two adult females had been shot. They were all transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, KPD said.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed that the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Joy Road. The victims fled the scene before being met by officers on East Sunset Road, according to KPD.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators and assisting police have spoken with witnesses and canvased the area where they believe the shooting occurred, KPD said.

The shooting remains under investigation, according to KPD.