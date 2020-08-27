KSP: One dead after officer-involved shooting connected to investigation in Knox County, KY

Officers said that one man was killed in an officer-involved shooting, in connection with another investigation.

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. — Police said one person was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Knox County, Ky. on Tuesday. Another man who police were searching for following the shooting was also killed Wednesday.

The Kentucky State Police Special Response Team was attempting to serve a search warrant when shots were fired between the officers and armed suspects on Tuesday, according to police. The shooting took place on Johnson Hollow Road, according to a release.

As a result of the shooting, Charles Garland, 30, of Gray, Ky. was killed and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Knox County Coroner, according to authorities.

Kentucky police said they were actively searching for Joseph 'Joey' R. Middleton, 41, of Gray, Ky., who was involved in the shooting. Police then said they were confronted by Middleton in the woods Wednesday, and that shots were fired. Middleton was fatally injured, according to a release from police.

Police said he was wanted for four counts of attempted murder of a police officer.