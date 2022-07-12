LPD: LaFollette man taken to UT Medical Center with gunshot wound after domestic disturbance

The police department said officers were sent to an area on Linden Avenue about a domestic disturbance, with reports of a gun with a gunshot wound.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — The LaFollette Police Department said a man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Wednesday with a gunshot wound after police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance.

They said officers were sent to the Linden Avenue area for the domestic disturbance, with reports of a man with a gunshot wound. They said a woman was also on the scene and was detained.

Police said they were investigating the incident. Additional information about the incident, such as the identity of the man or the circumstances leading up to it, was not immediately available.

