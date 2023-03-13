Man, 18, faces indictment in December killing of Rural King store employee

Larry McBee also is accused of trying to kill a Knoxville man on the same day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man will be arraigned March 21 in Knox County Criminal Court on an indictment alleging he shot and killed a Rural King store employee who tried to stop him from shoplifting.

Larry McBee, 20, has been in custody since soon after the Dec. 22 killing of Tristan Smith at the Halls area store.

A Knox County grand jury returned numerous indictments March 3 against him.

McBee is charged in a three-count indictment with felony murder, especially aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with Smith's death.

The document says he killed Smith at the store while trying to steal ammunition.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said at the time that Smith had spotted McBee stealing an item and sought to intervene. The confrontation ended up outside the back of the store where Smith was shot and killed.

McBee fled the scene and was arrested a few days later, authorities said.

Smith, 23, had worked several years at Rural King, according to his mother.

In a separate indictment, McBee is charged with especially aggravated robbery and attempted second-degree murder for an incident that happened the same day as the homicide.

Records state McBee wounded a North Knoxville man while stealing a 9mm pistol from him.