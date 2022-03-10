Man, 66, accused of beating, holding captive family member

Authorities identified the man as Roger A. Mills.

An East Tennessee man is charged with beating, kicking and holding captive a family member Tuesday at a Loudon home.

According to the Roane County Sheriff's Office, Roger A. Mills, 66, faces charges of aggravated domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping.

Deputies were sent to a home on Cave Creek Road about 10 p.m. Wednesday on a call of a domestic argument. Mills lived there with a family member.

Authorities said Mills had severely beaten and kicked the woman.

"The victim showed signs of injury to her face, upper and lower body. The victim stated that Roger Alan Mills had also attempted to strangle her, to the point that she was losing consciousness," a release from the Sheriff's Office states.

Mills prohibited the woman from leaving while still beating her, authorities allege.

While investigating the incident, deputies learned Mills already was on bond awaiting prosecution for an aggravated assault charge from April 2021.