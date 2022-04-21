Man charged after police say he drove from Kentucky to Knoxville for sex with a 14-year-old girl

Authorities said Daniel Messer, 49, was trying to repaint the car he drove to Knoxville in as a way to conceal it from police.

Example video title will go here for this video

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Authorities said a man was charged with an illegal sex act after he drove from Kentucky to Knoxville for sex with a 14-year-old girl.

They said Daniel Messer, 49, from Kentucky was arrested on Wednesday. They said he was found driving a Nissan Rogue with a Kentucky license plate. It was the same make, model and tag that they said he drove to Knoxville in.

However, authorities said they conducted a search warrant at his home and found another Nissan Rogue. The VIN on that car matched the tag on the car that Messer was driving.

Inside that Nissan authorities said they found a makeshift bed with pillows, "The Blaze" cologne and breath mints. They also said he had started to repaint the car to try and disguise it.