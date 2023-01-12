DA: Man sentenced to 33 years in prison without parole for child sex crimes

The District Attorney General's office said Albert Franklin Thompkins, Jr., 46, was convicted of two counts of rape of a child and two counts of sexual battery.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The District Attorney General's office said a 46-year-old man was sentenced to 33 years in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday after he was convicted of child sex crimes.

They said Albert Franklin Thompkins, Jr., 46, was convicted of two counts of rape of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery, according to a release.

They said his trial lasted three days in November. According to the release, between June 2019 and April 2021, Thompkins would babysit a child at his house as they completed virtual assignments for their elementary school. They said the child was 9 years old in 2019.

They said that when the child came to Thompkins' house, he would sexually assault them.

They said the child told a family member about it, who then reported it to the police. The Knoxville Police Department then interviewed Thompkins, and according to the release he "made several incriminating admissions."