BCSO: North Carolina man arrested and taken to Blount Co. on child sex crime charge

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was arrested in North Carolina and taken to the Blount County Detention Facility after he was served a warrant for sexual battery by an authority figure, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

They said on Tuesday that Joseph Kade Abbot, 26, has a hearing scheduled in Blount County General Sessions Court on Jan. 18. They said BCSO investigators started looking into allegations involving him in June 2022.

According to BCSO, he was accused of sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old girl.