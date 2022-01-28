Man shot and killed by police in Nashville was originally from Greene County

A Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman said the man was agitated and carrying a box cutter in his left hand before he was shot Thursday afternoon.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The man shot on Interstate 65 in Nashville by police Thursday is originally from Greene County.

Authorities identified the suspect as 37-year-old Landon Eastep.

A Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman said Eastep was agitated and carrying a box cutter in his left hand before he was shot Thursday afternoon.

Officers tried for about a half-hour to de-escalate the situation, but nine officers from three agencies fired at the man when he quickly pulled an object from his right pocket, according to authorities.

In a press release, the TBI says the object was a "metal cylindrical object at his waist." Not knowing what the object was, at least nine officers fired their weapons, the TBI said.

Eastep has a lengthy criminal history. Greene County records show he was booked into the county jail 29 times between 2002 and 2018 when authorities believed he moved from Greene County.

The TBI is investigating the shooting.

Below is footage of the incident released by the Metro Nashville Police Department.