Meigs Co. Sheriff: Man escapes child support court by jumping from second floor

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies in Meigs County said they are searching for a man who jumped off the second floor of the courthouse to escape after being sentenced to serve time.
According to the Meigs County Sheriff's Office, the man, identified as Rashad Hawkins, escaped after he was sentenced for failing to pay child support.
Deputies said before they could detain him, Hawkins jumped off the second story and ran away.
Anyone with information about the man or his location is asked to call the MCSO at (423) 334-5268.