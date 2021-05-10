Meigs Co. Sheriff: Man escapes child support court by jumping from second floor

Deputies are searching for Rashad Hawkins after he escaped from court shortly after being sentenced to serve time for failing to pay child support.

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies in Meigs County said they are searching for a man who jumped off the second floor of the courthouse to escape after being sentenced to serve time.

According to the Meigs County Sheriff's Office, the man, identified as Rashad Hawkins, escaped after he was sentenced for failing to pay child support.

Deputies said before they could detain him, Hawkins jumped off the second story and ran away.