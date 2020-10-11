Morristown pair arrested with counterfeit $10s and $20s

Morristown Police said there had been increase in fake cash being used at local businesses

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A man and woman in Morristown have been arrested for counterfeit money.

Morristown Police said they've had an increase in reports lately of fake $10s and $20s being used at local businesses.

They got a break when they arrested Justin Easton, 35, and Jessica Miller, 23 with three sheets of uncut counterfeit bills in ten- and twenty-bill denominations.

The pair was also driving a vehicle that was reported stolen from East Tennessee Nissan.

Easton and Miller were both charged with Theft of Property for the motor vehicle and Criminal Simulation. They were taken to the Hamblen County Jail.