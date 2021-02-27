Morristown Police Department seeks tips in 2015 cold case

Police said that Inesha Haygood, 24, disappeared in December 2015. She was last seen walking from her home and her remains were found in April 2018.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a 2015 cold case.

They said that Inesha Haygood disappeared in December 2015. She was 24 years old and was last seen walking from her Lakeview Circle home at around 11 a.m. Police said that her remains were later found in a secluded, wooded area in Grainger County more than two years later — April 2018.

"We just want the citizens and community to be aware we're still committed to determining what happened to Inesha," said Natalie Cole, a member of MPD.

Police said that her cause of death is still unknown. Her body was identified by using dental records, police said after two men found her remains.