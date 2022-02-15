SPD: Mother, father arrested after 2-year-old son tests positive for THC, meth

Police started an investigation into a report of child abuse or child neglect in November 2021.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The parents of a 2-year-old son have been arrested after he tested positive for THC and meth, according to an incident report from the Sevierville Police Department.

Police said they received a toxicology report on a 2-year-old boy who tested positive for THC and meth. His 11-month-old brother did not have enough hair to test. Police added that it is possible he could have been exposed as well.

At the time of the incident, both of them were in the custody of their parents, 24-year-old Kayleigh Peterman and 29-year-old Adam Pierce.

Peterman and Pierce have been charged with aggravated child abuse or neglect under Haley's law.

Haley’s Law makes it a Class A felony to abuse a child in a way that leads to serious bodily injury that could lead to death.